New Mexico school named after Dolores Huerta faces closure

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico charter school named after civil rights leader Dolores Huerta is facing closure over poor performance.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the New Mexico Public Education Commission voted last month not to renew the charter for La Academia Dolores Huerta in Las Cruces. The vote came after a recommendation from the Public Education Department.

State education officials cited declining student achievement, including three consecutive F grades with declining scores under the state's school grading system.

The school's head administrator, Melissa Miranda, suggested in a statement the school would appeal the decision.

The school opened in 2004 as a dual-language charter middle school and took its name after Huerta.

The Dawson, New Mexico-born Huerta co-founded the United Farm Workers of America with Cesar Chavez in 1962.

___

Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com