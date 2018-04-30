New Michigan curriculum developed from archaeological sites

NUNICA, Mich. (AP) — Information from two archaeological sites in western Michigan has been developed into new lesson plans for third grade and fifth grade students.

The Michigan Department of Transportation excavated the Ottawa County sites in 2011 and 2012, recovering artifacts dating between 800 and 350 years ago. The ancestors of the Anishinabek people created the sites. Excavations showed evidence of rice harvesting and fishing.

The department has used the findings to create an educational curriculum, "Ancestors, Archaeology and Anishinabek: Bridging the Past into the Future."

The department worked with 10 Native American nations in Michigan, state agencies, universities and private organizations to interpret the archaeological sites through the Anishinabek people (Odawa, Ojibwe and Potawatomi), also known as The Three Fires.

The lesson plans address stereotypes and misconceptions about Native American history and culture.