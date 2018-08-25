New Orleans health department, libraries offer opioid course

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans' health department and library system are offering a new course to teach people what they can do to help control the opioid crisis.

The first of six 90-minute classes was held Thursday, with others scheduled at different libraries around the city over the next five weeks.

Topics include how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose, how to get and use the antidote naloxone, and where addicts can get help. Other topics include key facts about the crisis in New Orleans and how to prevent overdoses.

Tuesday sessions will begin at 6 p.m. on Aug. 28 and Sept. 11 and 25. Saturday sessions will begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 8 and 22.

Locations are available online under news from the mayor's office at https://www.nola.gov .