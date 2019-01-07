New governor names community colleges' president as counsel

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is naming the president of Maine's community college system as her chief legal counsel.

Mills said Monday that Maine Community College System President Derek Langhauser will serve as chief legal counsel and Chief Deputy Attorney General Linda Pistner will serve as her deputy legal counsel.

Langhauser will leave his position with the community college system Jan. 21. The 56-year-old Cumberland resident has practiced law for over three decades and has served as counsel for both former Maine Republican Gov. John McKernan and former Republican U.S. Sen. Olympia Snowe.

Langhauser also previously served for 20 years as general counsel for Maine's community college system.

Pistner has served as chief deputy attorney general since 1994. The 68-year-old Manchester resident has experience with insurance, business and licensing regulation.