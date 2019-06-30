New online system to save paper for educator credentials

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's education commissioner has unveiled a new online system to allow more than 27,000 educators across the state to track their credential status.

Commissioner Frank Edelblut says replacing physical credentials and letters with digital ones will save the Department of Education from having to mail more than 22,000 documents each year. He says educators will receive automated reminders about renewals and more convenient access to their credentials.

The upgraded credentialing portal of the New Hampshire Educator Information System is live.

Currently, applications for educator certification take up to 60 days for initial review. The bureau's goal is to bring that to under 30 days by next year.

