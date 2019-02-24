New scholarship fund to help Bethlehem residents

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A new scholarship fund at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation will help residents in the town of Bethlehem pursue career training.

The Fresh Tracks Medallion Fund is the newest of 26 Medallion scholarship funds open to people of any age who are training in the trades or pursuing certifications in emerging technical sectors and other high-growth occupations.

Scholarships help cover costs for certificates, licensing, apprenticeships and two-year college degrees.

Since 1996, the Medallion family of scholarship funds at the Charitable Foundation has helped nearly 1,200 students get education and training. More than $1.7 million in scholarships has been awarded.