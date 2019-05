Nice save! Bus driver grabs student stepping toward car

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — A fast-acting school bus driver is being lauded for grabbing a student by the back of his jacket as he was about to step out into the path of a passing car.

An inside-the-bus surveillance video posted on the Norwich City School District's Facebook page shows driver Samantha Call suddenly grabbing a student descending the stairs as a car speeds past on the shoulder.

Another student says "that was a good grab" after Call lays on the horn. The video was shared more than 7,000 times by Thursday morning.

The upstate New York district said the video was taken April 26 on a state route about 40 miles north of the Pennsylvania state line.

The district said the bus's red lights were flashing and that Call did an "outstanding" job.