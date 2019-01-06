No. 8 Baylor women win Big 12 opener to follow UConn victory

No. 8 Baylor women win Big 12 opener to follow UConn victory

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Freshman Queen Egbo had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 8 Baylor followed its victory over top-ranked UConn with a 73-56 win against Texas Tech in its Big 12 opener on Sunday.

The Lady Bears (11-1, 1-0), who have won the last eight Big 12 titles, went ahead to stay by scoring the last seven points of the first quarter. Egbo then hit a short jumper on her first shot of the game in the opening seconds of the second quarter, making it 24-16.

NaLyssa Smith, another Baylor freshman, added 14 points and seven rebounds. Graduate transfer Chloe Jackson scored 11 points and Kalani Brown had 10 points.

Chrislyn Carr made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Texas Tech (9-4, 0-2), which shot 31 percent (20 for 64) from the field. Sydney Goodson had 15 points.

The Lady Bears carried a 43-28 lead into the break after Jackson's deep 3-pointer was taken off the board when officials looked at a replay and determined she didn't get the shot off before the buzzer sounded to end the half.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: Nine different players were in the game at least 10 minutes. ... Egbo, a 6-foot-3 center who didn't appear in the UConn game, also had a double-double in her previous game. She had 15 points and 13 rebounds in 14 minutes against Rio Grande Valley on New Year's Eve.

Texas Tech: Despite the 0-2 start in Big 12 play under new coach Marlene Stollings, the Lady Raiders' nine wins are already more than their seven last season. The Lady Raiders hung closer than they did when Baylor won 90-44 in Lubbock last February. They haven't defeated the Lady Bears since February 2011, and last beat a ranked team nearly six years ago.

UP NEXT

Baylor looks to stretch its home winning streak to 29 games. The Lady Bears host Kansas State on Wednesday.

Texas Tech is home again Wednesday to play Kansas.