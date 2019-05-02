North Carolina House given initial OK to Republican budget

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina House that's more politically balanced compared to the past several years has given initial approval to a state budget proposal penned by Republicans.

The House voted 61-54 on Thursday for the two-year spending plan after debating for hours and considering over 30 amendments. A final House vote is expected Friday before the measure heads to the Senate.

GOP budget writers highlighted money in the nearly $24 billion plan next year for public schools, sexual assault kit testing and government construction projects. There are some corporate and individual income tax breaks.

Democrats gained nine additional seats this year, but couldn't get Republicans to consider adding Medicaid expansion to the budget. Democrats ultimately could have more sway given Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper now has more leverage with a veto.