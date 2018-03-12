North Carolina education board vice chairman leaving panel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The vice chairman of the North Carolina State Board of Education is resigning because he's now running for his county commission back home.

A.L. "Buddy" Collins of Kernersville wrote Gov. Roy Cooper telling him about his plans to step down no later than April 14. Gov. Pat McCrory initially nominated Collins to the state board in 2013 and he's been vice chairman since.

Collins wrote he can't serve out his eight-year term while running for the Forsyth County commission. Whomever Cooper names as Collins' board successor would serve through March 2021. The board will select a new vice chairman from its membership.

Cooper nominated three new board members last year, but they've yet to take their seats because the General Assembly has not held confirmation votes on them.