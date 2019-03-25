North Carolina teachers' group plan another May rally

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's largest teacher-lobbying group will organize another march and rally this spring to seek higher school salaries and funding from the General Assembly.

North Carolina Association of Educators President Mark Jewell confirmed on Monday the group will hold a public education "Day of Action" for May 1 in Raleigh.

An estimated 19,000 people marched last May to the Legislative Building. They pressed unsuccessfully for Republican lawmakers to stop certain tax cuts that NCAE and ally Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said squeezed money from K-12 education. Jewell says NCAE efforts at the rally and in the fall helped elect favored lawmakers so the GOP no longer has veto-proof majorities.

North Carolina average teacher salaries have been ratcheting up state rankings recently, but Jewell says veteran teachers have been left behind.