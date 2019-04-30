North Carolina university issues alert on apparent shooting

FILE-- UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired. FILE-- UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired. Photo: Genna Martin, GENNA MARTIN/SEATTLEPI.COM Photo: Genna Martin, GENNA MARTIN/SEATTLEPI.COM Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close North Carolina university issues alert on apparent shooting 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina university has issued an alert for students to remain in a safe location following reports of an apparent shooting.

UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired.

NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been shot or whether a suspect was in custody. School officials couldn't be reached for immediate comment Tuesday evening.

The campus was to host a concert at the school's football stadium.