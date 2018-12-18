Northam pushes for teacher raises, targeted tax breaks

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is asking state lawmakers to approve a budget plan to gives raises to teachers, tax breaks for families making up to about $50,000, and socks away hundreds of millions of dollars into savings accounts.

The Democratic governor presented his state spending plan Tuesday to members of the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

Northam says the state has a unique opportunity to make long-needed investments in affordable housing, clean-water projects and other areas thanks to a projected windfall in state taxes caused by last year's federal tax overhaul.

The governor wants to expand tax credits for low-income workers. Republicans have advocated returning more of the projected windfall to taxpayers.

Lawmakers will take up the budget proposal when the legislative session starts in January.