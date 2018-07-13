Northern Michigan OKs 5-year contract for school's president

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Northern Michigan University has approved a new contract for the school's president.

WLUC-TV reports the Marquette school's Board of Trustees on Friday granted Fritz Erickson the 5-year contract that places his salary at $385,000. It also includes a performance-based bonus component, including $50,000 for achieving goals in 2017-18.

The board's Chairman Robert Mahaney says the contract recognizes and rewards Erickson "for his outstanding leadership and measurable achievements in recent years." Mahaney notes that the school has seen two consecutive years of double-digit enrollment growth.

Erickson says he's "committed to guiding the university to continued success."

Erickson became Northern Michigan's 15th president in 2014. His academic areas of expertise are in education, technology and psychology.

