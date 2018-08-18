Officers recount arrest of suspects in student's slaying





In this Aug. 15, 2018 photo, defendant Micheail Ward, who is on trial for the fatal shooting of high school honor student Hadiya Pendleton, listens during proceedings at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Chicago police officer Kevin Kilroy testified Friday Aug. 17 Ward was taken into custody wearing a distinctive turquoise sweatshirt. Other witnesses have testified the sweatshirt resembled that worn by the alleged shooter of Pendleton. Prosecutor James Pappa questions Chicago police officer Kevin Kilroy, left, during the trial for the fatal shooting of Hadiya Pendleton at the Leighton Criminal Court Building Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Chicago. Defendant Micheail Ward and co-defendant Kenneth Williams are on trial for the shooting. Kilroy testified Friday defendant Ward was taken into custody wearing a distinctive turquoise sweatshirt. Other witnesses have testified the sweatshirt resembled that worn by the alleged shooter of Pendleton.

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer testified investigators were tailing a white auto for some time before arresting its driver, a suspect in the 2013 shooting of 15-year-old high school honor student Hadiya Pendleton.

Kevin Kilroy testified Friday defendant Micheail Ward was taken into custody wearing a distinctive turquoise sweatshirt. Other witnesses have testified the sweatshirt resembled that worn by the alleged shooter of Pendleton.

Another officer testified co-defendant Kenneth Williams was arrested the same February night in a different car.

Prosecutors allege the January 2013 shooting by Ward, an alleged gang member, was a botched attempt at retaliation at a South Side park that was the hangout of a rival gang.

Pendleton was with friends at the park 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from former President Barack Obama's Chicago home. Pendleton was killed days after performing with her high school band at Obama's inaugural festivities.