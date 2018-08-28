Officials: Sexual assault reported at community college

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities are investigating a report of a sexual assault at a Boston community college.

Bunker Hill Community College says a female student was groped in an elevator and asked for sexual favors by a man at the Charleston campus Monday evening. Police say the suspect drove away in a black Nissan.

Campus police are investigating the report. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bunker Hill Community College police.