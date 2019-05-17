Officials moving museum evicted from State Fairgrounds

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Officials have begun relocating an historical museum that was evicted from the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot.

The Ward County Historical Society lost a court battle to keep its Pioneer Village Museum on the fairgrounds but found a new site in nearby Burlington.

Society board member Dan Caswell tells the Minot Daily News that the work is underway. Buildings that need to be moved 8 miles west include old houses, a schoolhouse, an automotive building, a depot and a church.

Caswell says society officials are working up to 60 hours a week on the move and spending their own money. He says more volunteer help and donations are needed. The Legislature approved $150,000 for the move, and the State Fair Association will provide $100,000 if the deadline is met.

