Officials working to make West Virginia schools safer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — School officials in north-central West Virginia are working to make school buildings safer before classes begin this fall.

Officials said the moves are meant to keep out intruders and come on the heels of school shootings around the nation.

Harrison County Safety Director Ken Winkie told The Exponent-Telegram that improvements there include installing shatter-resistant glass on the first-floor windows of many buildings and upgrading security cameras. He said entrances to schools also are being converted to make them safer and crews are working on a silent alarm system for emergencies.

Marion County Superintendent Gary Price said officials there invested $1 million over the summer to upgrade security cameras.

Barbour County Superintendent Jeff Woofter said officials there continue to work with a software company that helps schools with security.

