Ohio State says Texas' Herman was with Smith at strip club

Texas football coach Tom Herman has denied he was a source for Brett McMurphy’s reporting on Ohio State’s abuse scandal. Texas football coach Tom Herman has denied he was a source for Brett McMurphy’s reporting on Ohio State’s abuse scandal. Photo: Eric Gay, STF / Associated Press

Supporters of Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer rally in his support after the university suspended him for lying about not knowing former assistant coach Zach Smith had been accused of domestic violence. Supporters of Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer rally in his support after the university suspended him for lying about not knowing former assistant coach Zach Smith had been accused of domestic violence. Photo: Jamie Sabau, Stringer / Getty Images

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with his wife Shelley following the Big Ten Championship against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) less Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with his wife Shelley following the Big Ten Championship against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, ... more Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images



Photo: Eric Gay, STF / Associated Press Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Ohio State says Texas' Herman was with Smith at strip club 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has identified Texas head football coach Tom Herman as the Buckeyes assistant who went with Zach Smith to a Florida strip club when they were both Buckeyes assistants in 2014.

University spokesman Chris Davey told the Columbus Dispatch on Tuesday that Herman was the Buckeyes assistant who was mentioned but unnamed in a 23-page investigation report of Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer's handling of domestic abuse accusations against Smith.

Ohio State has said Smith ran up a "significant bill" of nearly $600 of his own money at a Miami-area strip club in May 2014. Ohio State could face an NCAA inquiry if the Buckeyes assistants paid for high school coaches who were present.

Texas officials did not immediately comment.

Herman was offensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2014 and left to be the head coach at Houston in 2015.