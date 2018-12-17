Okla. teacher arrested on claims he solicited sex with minor

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma have arrested a high school social studies teacher on allegations that he solicited sex with a minor.

Fifty-three-year-old Charles David Heaverin, a teacher at Santa Fe High School in Edmond, was arrested Monday and taken to the Oklahoma County jail on a charge of using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor.

A police report says the victim's father found messages and photos on a cellphone that investigators say were sent by Heaverin. Police have not said whether the minor is a student at the school.

School district officials said in a statement that they were "shocked and saddened" to learn of Heaverin's arrest. He's been employed by the district since 2013.

Online jail records don't list an attorney for Heaverin to speak on his behalf.