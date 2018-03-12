Oklahoma lawmakers mull using trust funds for teacher raises

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma lawmakers are looking into giving pay raises or bonuses to teachers without raising taxes by tapping into $2.4 billion in trust funds managed by the Commissioners of the Land Office.

Discussions of pay raises and bonuses come as the state's teachers are threatening to strike if $6,000 pay raises and additional funding for education aren't approved by April 1.

About $1.7 billion of the land office's funds is held in trust for common schools. Lawmakers are a seeking a way to use those funds annually without violating the Oklahoma Constitution, The Oklahoman reported.

Harry Birdwell, secretary of the Commissioners of the Land Office, said the federal Enabling Act and the state constitution's rules allow the funds to grow, but the Oklahoma Constitution says they "shall never be diminished."

The Commissioners of the Land Office manages trust funds and other assets for the benefit of Oklahoma schools. For the fiscal 2017 year the office distributed $103.4 million to common schools and $34 million to higher education.

But State Rep. Tom Gann, an Inola Republian, said he believes the agency is in the position to do more. He said he would like to see more money distributed rather than being used to grow the size of the education investment pool, which has increased by $800 million since 2005.

"I would say slow the rate of growth down somewhat and distribute more, especially since our teachers need it," said Gann, who introduced the idea of using trust funds to accomplish that. "I think we can balance the growth with distribution to direct a little bit more to schools — mainly teachers."

___

