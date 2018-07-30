Oklahoma school districts schedule Election Day holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — At least seven Oklahoma public school districts plan to make Election Day a holiday this year to encourage teachers and staff to vote.

The Oklahoman reports that the state's two largest districts, Oklahoma City Public Schools and Tulsa Public Schools, have scheduled Nov. 6 as an off day. Muskogee, Ada and Shawnee schools have also marked Election Day as a holiday.

District officials say they've shifted the date of an off day and schools will meet for the same number of days during the school year.

Chelsea Cruse is a government and politics teacher at Woodward High School. She says she hopes it'll encourage students who are 18 to vote.

Union Public Schools in Tulsa decided against the move after parents said the late change would cause scheduling conflicts.

