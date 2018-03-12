Online definition sparks concern over Juneau sports nickname

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau School District students have decided to reevaluate the nickname they chose for their new combined sports teams because an online resource has a derogatory definition.

Students from both Thunder Mountain and Juneau-Douglas high schools sent the nickname Thunder Bears back to the committee that selected it, KTOO Public Media of Juneau reported Sunday.

The website UrbanDictionary.com — known to be raunchy — defines Thunder Bears as a term for people who drink too much, "usually of Native American descent." The website, which allows public submissions, had three definitions for Thunder Bears as of Sunday. The meaning in question was written in 2004.

Juneau-Douglas sophomore Katie McKenna said she heard someone using the term offensively in class last week. She said she's concerned the nickname could promote racist stereotypes.

"I've seen some of the effects of the Thunder Bears decision initially already taking place in our school and it's already been used as a slur," McKenna said.

The majority of testimony at the students' meeting on Saturday, however, was in favor of keeping the name.

School board member Emil Mackey said both "orca" and "senator," the other two suggested nicknames, have offensive definitions on the website as well.

Mackey said deciding what is or isn't offensive off of an unofficial online post could allow anyone to influence future decisions by making up posts online.

"But if we can create what that symbolism is, and we own it and we shape it, we can make it a positive symbol," Mackey said. "And that, to me, is the more powerful of the two choices."

Thunder Mountain senior Josh Quinto testified that the Thunder Bear has in fact been an unofficial mascot for the district for several years. He said the districtwide drama, debate and forensics club and the joint high school wrestling team argue over who came up with it.

"It sounded silly, it was a joke but everyone liked the joke and it wasn't meant to be racist, it was meant to be a fun joke between JD and TM," Quinto said. "It's like, 'Hey, we're the Thunder Bears. Not the Bears or the Falcons — we're the Thunder Bears!'"

The committee will meet to discuss potential options for a replacement. It's not yet clear if high school students will be asked to vote on the new mascot again.

Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org