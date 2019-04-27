Organizers plan for big crowd at Unite Mississippi revival

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Organizers hope to attract tens of thousands of people to a Christian revival in Jackson.

The Unite Mississippi event is taking place Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Unite Mississippi Foundation Chairman Chip Miskelly tells local news outlets organizers want it to be the biggest revival at the stadium since the 1975 Billy Graham Crusade there. Miskelly says more than 1,300 churches are involved and free tickets were given to all Jackson public school students and their families.

The crusade will feature Tony Evans, Chip Henderson, Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints, singer Israel Houghton and performances by the Mississippi Mass Choir.

The event is also supposed to be live-streamed to state prisons in Mississippi.

Organizers also sponsored video and essay contests for high school and college students.