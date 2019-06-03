Organizers to release details of upcoming Arts, Beats & Eats

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Organizers of the 22nd annual Arts, Beats & Eats in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak are expected to release details this week of this year's version of the popular summer festival.

Event producer Jon Witz also will discuss a new art initiative, a Native American dance performance and new restaurant participants during a kickoff Tuesday at Oakland Community College's Royal Oak campus.

Arts, Beats & Eats runs from Aug. 30-Sept. 2. It features an art show, musical performances and food from area restaurants. More than 330,000 people attended last year's festival.