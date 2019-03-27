Panel: Official who called cop skinhead should be suspended

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey education panel has recommended a six-month suspension for a school board member caught on camera cursing at a police officer and calling the chief a "skinhead cop."

The School Ethics Commission announced its decision Tuesday. It found South Orange-Maplewood School Board Member Stephanie Lawson-Muhammad leveraged her position and tried to use her relationship with another top official to get out of a traffic ticket.

Lawson-Muhammad was heard using profanity when being issued tickets by the South Orange officer in dashcam video of the April 27 traffic stop. Lawson-Muhammad, who is black, was heard telling the white police officer that she's "scared of cops because you guys hurt black people."

She issued a public apology a few weeks later, saying she allowed her emotions to overwhelm her as she was trying to get her kids to school.