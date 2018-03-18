Parent helps to secure schools in Nevada school district
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (AP) — A father in Spanish Forks is donating security systems to elementary schools at the Washoe County School District.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports James Andrews has paid for three temporary single-point entry systems, which include security cameras, remote locks and an intercom, and has ordered parts to donate three more.
Andrews says the goal is to create an airlock-like checkpoint to control who comes into the school.
Andrews has a child at Spanish Springs Elementary, where he installed a security entrance, along with ones at Alice Taylor and Bud Beasley elementaries.
The district is working to build permanent single-point entrances.
Andrews owns Jensen Electric, a commercial and industrial electrical contractor that serves northern Nevada.
