Parent helps to secure schools in Nevada school district

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (AP) — A father in Spanish Forks is donating security systems to elementary schools at the Washoe County School District.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports James Andrews has paid for three temporary single-point entry systems, which include security cameras, remote locks and an intercom, and has ordered parts to donate three more.

Andrews says the goal is to create an airlock-like checkpoint to control who comes into the school.

Andrews has a child at Spanish Springs Elementary, where he installed a security entrance, along with ones at Alice Taylor and Bud Beasley elementaries.

The district is working to build permanent single-point entrances.

Andrews owns Jensen Electric, a commercial and industrial electrical contractor that serves northern Nevada.

