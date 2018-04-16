Parkland survivor shares prom night with Nebraska teen

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting has shared a senior prom night to remember with a Nebraska girl.

Fidan Ibrahimova told the Lincoln Journal Star that she liked what Kyle Kashuv said after the Feb. 14 attack, citing his thoughts on preventing gun violence without infringing on gun rights.

So the Lincoln Southeast High School senior sent him a message asking how many retweets she would need to get him to be her prom date. His eventual reply: 5,000.

She tweeted a screenshot of their exchange, pleading for help in making her dream come true. Aided by a retweet by commentator Ben Shapiro, she soon passed the 5,000. People also donated enough money to pay for Kashuv's flight from Florida, his hotel room, a limo and dinner.

After their magical date Saturday, Ibrahimova tweeted: "It was a night I will remember forever."

