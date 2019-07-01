Pennsylvania adds college tuition benefit for Guard members

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is rolling out a new higher education benefit for National Guard members who sign up for another six-year enlistment.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the legislation Monday that adds on to the existing free college education benefit, saying it is the nation's most extensive higher education benefit for a state guard unit.

The new benefit can be passed to spouses or children to attend an institution approved by the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency. The tuition credit is equal to the annual tuition rate charged by Pennsylvania's state system universities and lasts for 10 semesters, or five years.

The benefit starts immediately for Guard members. Family members become eligible to claim the benefit next summer.

Pennsylvania National Guard officials say more than 1,000 members are currently deployed.