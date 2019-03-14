Piano teacher accused of sex abuse arrested again

SHERWOOD, Ore. (AP) — A Sherwood piano teacher suspected of sexually abusing a young student has been arrested again after authorities say he violated a court order by contacting the alleged victim's family.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 29-year-old Christopher M. Griffin was arrested Tuesday for contempt of court.

He was first arrested Saturday and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration involving an 8-year-old girl.

Court documents say Griffin agreed he would have no contact with the alleged victim's family. Documents say hours after his release, he emailed the alleged victim's mother.

His bail has been increased to over $1 million.

Police began investigating March 7 after receiving reports of abuse happening while Griffin was teaching piano lessons with Let's Make Music & Dance.

It wasn't immediately known if Griffin has a lawyer.