Police identify boy, mother, grandmother killed in fire

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities have identified an 8-year-old boy, a mother and a grandmother as the victims of a deadly house fire in upstate New York.

Police say 8-year-old Aymen Alshami, 41-year-old Monzalah Alshami and 68-year-old Safia Alblakhi were killed in the fire early Sunday in Rensselaer (rehn-suh-LEER'). A 16-year-old girl was also critically injured. A 17-year-old boy leapt to safety from a window.

Neighbors tell the Albany Times Union the father, Saddek Alshami, had been at work and came home to discover the home ablaze.

Fire Chief Bill Hummel described it as one of the worst fires he has seen in his 42-year career.

Schools in the city were delayed by an hour Monday so that staff could meet with grief counselors. The counselors will also be available for students.