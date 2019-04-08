Police investigate death of technical college student

DENMARK, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division continues to investigate a Saturday shooting that killed a Denmark Technical College student.

Bamberg County Coroner Billy Duncan identified the victim as Jordan Parson, 20, of Homestead, Florida. Parson was a freshman and a member of the school basketball team.

The shooting took place during a gathering at a banquet hall. Two others were wounded and taken to a hospital.

SLED responded at the request of the Denmark Police Department. No arrests have been made.

The college said Saturday that employees and clergy were available to assist students, faculty and staff.