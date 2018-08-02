Police look into reported Missouri sighting of Iowa student

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a report that a missing Iowa college student might have been seen in northwest Missouri.

Police in Kearney, Missouri, say an employee at a truck stop reported Sunday that she saw a young girl resembling Mollie Tibbetts.

The department said in a statement that it spoke to witnesses and reviewed video footage before forwarding a report to a task force investigating Tibbetts' disappearance.

KMBC-TV reports Kearney police Sgt. Joe Kantola said only one person reported seeing the woman who resembled Mollie. And he noted he didn't say in the statement that she had been seen on video from the truck stop.

Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, hasn't been seen since July 18.

Kearney is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

___

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com