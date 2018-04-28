Police say 11-year-old NY boy threatened school shooting

LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say an 11-year-old New York boy was arrested after he told schoolmates he had a bomb and a gun in his backpack and was planning a school shooting.

Suffolk County police say the boy made the threats Friday morning while on the bus heading to his school in Lake Ronkonkoma on Long Island.

Police were called once the boy got to school. His backpack and locker were searched and no weapons or explosives were found.

The boy was arrested on a charge of making a terroristic threat. He will be arraigned in family court at a later date.