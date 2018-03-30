Professor at center of harassment probe placed on leave

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — An Emporia State University professor has been placed on administrative leave after a campus newspaper reported about the findings of a sexual harassment investigation.

University President Allison Garrett sent an email Wednesday to students, faculty and staff, saying the psychology professor was the subject of an investigation following a case of "significant community interest." The letter provided no details.

The student newspaper, The Bulletin, reported in February that a student reported that the professor tried to kiss her in May 2017 after taking her into a private room.

The student provided the paper more than 150 pages of correspondence with administrative officials and official documents. The final summary of the investigation said there was a "preponderance of evidence" that the professor violated the university's sexual conduct policy.