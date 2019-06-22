Project finds many poor people still suffering in Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A University of Georgia researcher says life has gotten worse for people who remain in poverty in Clarke County.

Grace Bagwell Adams is a professor in UGA's School of Public Health. She says the recent economic expansion helped some people in the county to escape poverty. And more people are employed now than two years ago.

But, she said more people lack health insurance now than two years ago.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that Adams is partnering with the local school district, government and service agencies on the Athens Wellbeing Project.

The project aims to gather information about families in the community and find ways to help them.