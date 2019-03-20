Proposal made to build college at former manufacturing site

LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — A proposal is in the works to remake part of a former manufacturing property into a community college.

Bob Chapman, of Gorham, bought the 16-acre property in Littleton last year. Hitchiner Manufacturing occupied the spot before vacating the complex a couple of years ago and consolidating its operations at its headquarters in Milford.

The Caledonian Record reports the property is in an industrial zone. Developers have requested a variance relating to the Littleton zoning ordinance to allow an educational facility and residential housing. The zoning board of adjustment hears the request April 9.

Chapman is the owner of the former Wausau Paper mill site in Groveton, now occupied by Vermont-based NSA Industries.

