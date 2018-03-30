Protesting Greek teachers scuffle with police in Athens





University students clash with riot police near the Prime Minister's office in central Athens, on Friday, March 30, 2018. Hundreds of school teachers and university students protested Friday in Athens against education reforms.

University students run away from tear gas thrown by riot police during clashes near the Prime Minister's office in central Athens, on Friday, March 30, 2018. Hundreds of school teachers and university students protested Friday in Athens against education reforms.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Brief scuffles broke out between demonstrators and Greek police in central Athens during a protest by teachers and students demanding more hiring of teachers for state schools and universities.

Toward the end of Friday's protest march by hundreds of demonstrators, police fired tear gas to push back dozens of protesters trying to break through a police cordon preventing them from reaching the prime minister's office.

The secondary school teachers' union had called for the protest and accompanying daylong strike to call for the "immediate mass hiring of permanent teachers."

Financially stricken Greece has been relying on funds from three international bailouts since 2010. In return for the funds, the country has had to impose strict austerity measures, including spending and hiring cuts in all sectors.