Purdue tuition freeze remains through 2020-21 on main campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University will freeze tuition for Indiana residents on its West Lafayette main campus for the seventh and eighth consecutive years, through the 2020-21 academic year.

The Purdue trustees on Friday approved the tuition and fee schedule for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years and the university's operating budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

Base undergraduate tuition and fees for Indiana residents on the main campus will remain under $10,000 per year. With the exception of flight program fees, all general fees also will remain flat.

Purdue says tuition and fees at its Northwest and Fort Wayne campuses will follow the Indiana Commission for Higher Education's recommended increase of up to 1.65% each year of the biennium.