Raises considered for all South Carolina teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Every teacher in South Carolina would get a raise under the state's new budget to be debated next week in the House.

But new teachers get a bigger pay bump than those who have been in the profession a while.

The House budget proposal sets aside $159 million to give all teachers a 4 percent pay raise. Budget writers say that's the biggest raise for teachers in 35 years.

Many teachers with less than five years in the classroom would get a 10 percent increase. Rep. Bill Whitmire says the bigger raise for newer teachers is critical to keep them in the profession. The Walhalla Republican says South Carolina is losing teachers faster than the state can graduate new ones.

Teacher groups demand a 10 percent raise for all.