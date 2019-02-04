Recruitment program draws 7 more professors to U of Illinois

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A new program designed to recruit world-class professors to the University of Illinois has brought seven more scholars to the Champaign-Urbana campus.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports Monday that the seven professors will join the faculty this year. They were hired under the President's Distinguished Faculty Recruitment Program, which now has brought 14 professors to the UI system — ten in Champaign-Urbana, three in Chicago and one in Springfield.

The newest professors include experts in artificial intelligence, biomedical imaging, business management, cellular decision-making, chemical biology, magnetics and neuroscience. They come from Harvard University and the University of Texas, among other schools.

The program is a three-year, $60 million initiative created in 2017. It pays for startup packages to recruit faculty who have national and international stature. The program also aims to counteract other schools' attempts to lure away top Illinois scholars.

