Red Sox CEO gifts Trinity College grads with game tickets

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Graduating students at a Connecticut college have been greeted with a surprise from their commencement day speaker: free tickets to a Boston Red Sox game.

Samuel Kennedy, president and CEO of the major league baseball team, wrapped up his graduation day speech Sunday at Trinity College in Hartford by announcing that each graduate would get two tickets to the team's Memorial Day game at Fenway Park against the Cleveland Indians.

Kennedy also told the more than 500 graduates that life is "a team sport" and that they should "help each other, look out for each other, and care for each other."

Kennedy graduated from Trinity in 1995 and played on the college baseball team. Trinity was founded in 1823 and is the state's second oldest college after Yale University.