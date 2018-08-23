https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/education/article/Regents-OK-1-96-billion-construction-budget-13178192.php
Regents OK $1.96 billion construction budget
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved a $1.96 billion construction and maintenance budget request.
The board voted 16-1 to send the request to Gov. Scott Walker as he crafts his 2019-21 executive state budget.
Four projects would be funded by increases in student fees, including a new field house and soccer facility at UW-La Crosse; a new UW-Madison natatorium and recreational center; and a new UW-Stevens Point student health center.
Students at the three campuses approved a series of fee raises in 2014 to pay for the projects.
Bryan Steil, a Republican running for Congress, was the only regent who voted against the building budget. He said it was too large and not focused.
