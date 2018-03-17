Report: Charter schools face facility costs

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A new report finds many New Hampshire charter schools lack a music room, media center, gym or athletic fields.

The Concord Monitor reports that the National Charter School Resource Center's finds the state's charters spent $794 per pupil, or about 12 percent of their state funding, on facilities.

Fifteen of New Hampshire's 24 charter schools rent their facilities from for-profit entities at an average cost of $987 per pupil.

The report finds charter schools that rent through a local school district an average $383 per student.

Half of the schools lack a dedicated lunch or art room.

New Hampshire Alliance for Public Charter Schools President Matt Southerton said the state has failed to invest in charter school infrastructure while restricting the schools' ability to borrow.