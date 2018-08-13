Report: Teacher had sex with students after telling of crush

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a South Carolina teacher had sex with two students after telling co-workers she had a crush on one of the boys.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports that the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office released a 147-page report detailing the activities of high school teacher Brittany Whetzel.

The 28-year-old Whetzel was arrested in April on two felony counts of sexual battery and three misdemeanor counts of transferring beer or wine for underage consumption.

The sheriff's report says Whetzel told friends she couldn't wait for the boy to graduate so that she could have "beautiful babies" with him.

Two days before an alcohol-fueled party at her home, deputies say Whetzel searched the internet for variations of the question "Can teachers get in trouble for sleeping with former students?"

Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com