Republicans back $400 in supply money for school teachers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans want to provide $400 to each public school teacher to purchase construction paper, glue sticks and other classroom supplies through a new streamlined process that sidesteps local districts.

Superintendent of Public instruction Mark Johnson and GOP education budget-writers unveiled legislation on Wednesday that would direct the money to more than 93,000 classroom teachers. They'll be debited for their purchases or reimbursed through an electronic app.

Johnson is a former high school teacher who says this program would give teachers ultimate control while providing transparency about what is being purchased.

The money would come from $47 million in existing funds for supplies and equipment that now goes to local districts. Those districts would still receive about $10 million combined to spend as they see fit.