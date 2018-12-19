Rhode Island adopts new school evaluation system

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has introduced a new evaluation system for schools that moves its focus away from standardized testing.

The Rhode Island Department of Education debuted its online school rating system Wednesday. Schools are rated on a scale from one to five stars. The new rating system takes into account academic growth, graduation rates, absenteeism and other factors.

Changes were adopted to follow new federal education guidelines outlined by the Every Student Succeeds Act. Under the old state model, ratings had been based on standardized testing for math and English.

Officials say the new system will give poor performing schools a better chance to improve and better serve schools with English language learners.

There are currently 21 top performing, five-star schools in the state.