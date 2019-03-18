Rhode Island governor selects new education commissioner

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has recommended a top official with New York's education department to lead the state's public schools.

The Democratic governor says she will introduce Angelica Infante-Green as Rhode Island's next Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday.

Infante-Green is the deputy commissioner of the New York State Education Department's Office of Instructional Support.

Raimondo says Rhode Island has an urgent need to improve schools and close student achievement gaps and thinks Infante-Green can lead the way.

The governor says Infante-Green has dedicated her career to expanding opportunities through working with English learners and students with disabilities, engaging the community around equity, and leading the way on policies to strengthen instruction and graduation rates.

The selection is subject to the approval of the state Board of Education.