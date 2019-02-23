Rivier University funds 10 nursing scholarships

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Ten licensed practical nurses in New Hampshire will get a free opportunity to earn degrees necessary to advance their careers thanks to a generous gift to Rivier University.

The university plans to award 10 Project Advance scholarships to nurses working at Catholic Charities' rehabilitation and long-term care nursing facilities. Recipients will be able to earn associate of science in nursing degrees without having to pay for tuition, books or fees.

Classes are held on nights and weekends, so students can work full time while pursuing their degrees.

Officials say the collaboration between two Catholic, non-profit organizations advances health care consistent with their shared values while also supporting diversity in the nursing workforce.

The scholarships will be funded through a $300,000 gift from a university donor. Applications are due April 15.