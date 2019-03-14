Rutgers urges students to get meningitis vaccinations

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's flagship university is urging students to get vaccinations due to a likely outbreak of bacterial meningitis.

Two Rutgers University students were hospitalized in February after they were diagnosed with the infection.

Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences Chancellor Brian Strom says that while officials can't predict whether there will be new cases, tests from the two previous cases suggest there is an outbreak.

The university is recommending vaccinations against meningitis type B for all undergraduates and graduates who live in undergraduate residence halls.

Meningitis is an infection of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The bacteria that cause the infection can spread through kissing, coughing and sharing beverages.

Signs and symptoms of infection include high fever, headache, stiff neck and a rash.